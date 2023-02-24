Crews continue to battle fire at home in Naples, Maine

By Raquel Ciampi

NAPLES, Maine (WMTW) — Fire crews battled flames that broke out at home in Naples overnight.

First responders were called to East Shore Beach Road, blocking it off to non-residents after the fire started.

Maine’s Total Coverage has a photographer at the scene where crews have been since around 1:30 Friday.

Crews tell us they have been going through water so quickly, they’ve had to get it from all over to fight the flames.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

We’re working to get more information. Check back online and on air for the latest developments.

