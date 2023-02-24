Man sentenced to life plus 25 years after killing his ex-girlfriend’s friend in a jealous rage

By Alexandria Galtney

ADAMS COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) — An Adams County man has been sentenced to life plus 25 years in connection to a deadly shooting in Adams County.

According to Adams County District Attorney Shameca S. Collins, Christopher Randall was found guilty by the Adams County jury of the first-degree murder of Christopher White and the aggravated assault on Larhonda Ware.

Collins said Randall shot and killed White Sept. 6, 2019, because he was jealous of the friendship between White and his ex-girlfriend Ware.

Ware was also injured in the shooting.

“Love shouldn’t hurt and it definitely shouldn’t kill. One family had to bury a loved one, one woman’s life is forever changed and another man will spend the rest of his life in prison because of a jealous rage,” Collins said.

Randall will serve his sentence in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

