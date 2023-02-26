Tom Cruise thanks movie industry for his ‘adventurous life’ at PGA Awards

By Megan Thomas, CNN

From flying in fighter jets to riding motorcycles off mountains, Tom Cruise’s movie career has allowed him an adventurous life and he’s grateful for it.

While accepting the David O. Selznick Achievement Award during the Producers Guild of America Awards on Saturday night, Cruise thanked the film industry and said he was indebted to mentors and collaborators like Sherry Lansing, Steven Spielberg and Jerry Bruckheimer.

“You’ve all enabled me the adventurous life that I’ve wanted,” Cruise said. “I’ve been able to travel the world and work and watch films in so many countries to share in their cultures and realize how much we all have in common, and to admire our differences.”

Cruise praised his fellow filmmakers in the room and said he was “rooting” for them.

“I know that things don’t just happen. I know it’s not just luck. You have to create that luck. You have to will it into existence. I want you to know that I’m always rooting for you. I’m rooting for all of you,” he said.

“The better every studio does, the better every film does, the better we all do and the better it is for everyone,” Cruise continued. “I look forward to seeing what you create in the future, and I’ll continue to do all I can to contribute and help this industry and this art form that I love.”

Other honorees included producers of “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” the documentary team behind CNN Film’s “Nalvany,” and the sci-fi adventure film “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which won the night’s top prize. Eleven of the past 14 PGA winners have gone on to win best picture at the Academy Awards.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.