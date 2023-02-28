Meet the women-owned architecture firm responsible for many designs at the new KCI terminal

By Jackson Kurtz

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Passengers will soon get to see the new look terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

DRAW, a women-owned, architecture and design firm began working on the new terminal in 2017, but for one of the firm’s leaders, ideas for a terminal started decades ago.

“I was born when my dad was actually flying transatlantic,” said Dominique Davison, managing principal at DRAW.

Davison’s father was an airline pilot and her mother was a flight attendant.

“They fell in love on a work trip,” said Davison.

It was only right that her firm got the nod to help design the new terminal at KCI.

“To be part of one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the city and I don’t know what is it, five decades is a massive opportunity,” said Davison.

DRAW worked on the sustainability of the space and much of the interior.

“The convenience factor, wanting to make sure that you can get quickly from the parking lot, you know, through to checking and security and all of that,” said Davison.

The firm also focused on new spaces in the terminal like the quiet, sensory rooms, and all-gender restrooms.

“So one of the things we were really leading the process on was the design of the bathrooms, the restrooms, and I knew that was something that I needed to get really right, especially for my female friends who want to make sure that the stalls are big enough, that there’s enough purse hooks, that there’s someplace to put your coffee,” said Davison.

Overall, Davison and the firm hope the designs give travelers a feel of Kansas City.

“Just really, really proud that that’s going to be the front door to our city to so many people now,” said Davison.

Davison will actually be part of the group of people leaving the new terminal Tuesday.

