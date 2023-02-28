Two citizens stop and assist Cooper County deputy during altercation

By Tia Maggio

Click here for updates on this story

COOPER COUNTY, Missouri (KOMU) — Two citizens stopped and assisted a Cooper County sheriff’s deputy during an altercation with a suspect Friday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle near a local business. The deputy saw what he believed to be illegal narcotics in the vehicle, according to the post.

When the deputy tried to detain the driver, identified as Roger Davis, he resisted, which led to an altercation.

Davis allegedly assaulted the deputy, causing minor injuries to the deputy.

Two citizens then pulled up and attempted to help the deputy, but Davis was able to get back in his car and flee the scene.

A second deputy located Davis on Interstate 70, where he soon exited onto a roadway and drove his vehicle into a pond.

Davis then tried to flee on foot but was quickly caught by deputies, according to the post.

Davis, 56, of Roeland, Kansas, is charged possession of controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

Davis remains in the Cooper County Detention Center with a $150,000 bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.