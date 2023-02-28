Utah moms raise more than $10,000 for family of teen who drowned after falling through reservoir ice

By Jenna Bree

Click here for updates on this story

TOOELE, Utah (KSTU) — It started out as a small fundraiser for Alexa Allred and Kendyl Ballard.

823 t-shirts later, the Tooele moms have raised more than $10,000 for the family of Jayden Davis.

“Jayden was just such a loved kid, but everybody knew him and they wanted to support him in some way and represent him in some way,” said Ballard. “I feel like these T-shirts, it kind of wowed us because we never expected it to be like it did, but I definitely think that it just shows how much he impacted people.”

Davis died after falling into the Settlement Canyon reservoir on Feb. 13.

The 14-year-old was with two other teens on the reservoir ice at around 7 a.m. when he and an 18-year-old fell in. The older boy was able to get out of the water.

“I think with this kind of tragedy, it just makes people like really realize what they’ve lost throughout the community,” said Ballard.

The grey t-shirts depict a purple buffalo, Tooele High School’s mascot, and the words “Forever and forever in our hearts,” as well as Davis’ initials, JRD.

The two moms said they wanted to give back to a family that has given the Tooele community so much.

“Jayden’s parents have impacted me,” said Allred. “They are really active in our community, and they ran the entire youth basketball program this year, and my son plays on the youth basketball program. For me, it was just important. I just really wanted to do my part.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.