Here are the countries that have bans on TikTok

HONG KONG (AP) — The U.S. and Canada this week issued orders to ban the use of TikTok on government-issued mobile devices, as privacy and cybersecurity concerns grow in the West over the short-video app. TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company Bytedance, has long maintained that it does not share data with the Chinese government and that its data is not held in China. It also disputes accusations that it collects more user data compared to other social media companies, and insists that it runs independently, with its own leadership team. Despite TikTok’s claims, many countries around the world remain cautious about the platform and its ties to China.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.