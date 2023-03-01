Mobile woman accused of stabbing another woman in alleged road rage incident

By Web staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — An alleged road rage incident led to a woman being stabbed Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

MPD officers responded to University Hospital, 2451 University Hospital Dr., shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday regarding an assault. Officers said that the victim was reportedly stabbed with a knife by an unknown woman during a road rage incident on Western Drive at Spring Hill Avenue.

The victim drove herself to the hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Officers later arrested the suspect, 23-year-old Char’Nesia Unique Lee of Mobile, at the hospital, according to MPD.

Lee was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on charge of second-degree assault and later released, jail records show.

Her bond hearing is set for Thursday.

