Source: Homicide suspect who died by suicide after police pursuit was boyfriend of Common Council president’s niece

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A source tells CBS 58 the man who died by suicide after a police pursuit Tuesday, Feb. 28 was the boyfriend of the Milwaukee Common Council president’s niece who was killed Sunday, Feb. 26. Twenty-six-year-old Aliyah Pérez was shot and killed Sunday night near 26th and Clayton Crest, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. Aliyah Pérez is the niece of Common Council President José Pérez, sources told CBS 58.

MPD said they were pursuing a known suspect following the killing.

On Tuesday night, police said they started to pursue the suspect vehicle around 8:46 p.m. near the 1300 block of West Windlake Avenue.

During the pursuit, police said the driver of the vehicle fired shots at police. The pursuit ended near 13th and South Layton Avenue.

It was there, police said the driver shot himself and died.

Police said they did not fire weapons during the pursuit.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 28-year-old Elijah Combs.

A source told CBS 58 Combs was the boyfriend of Aliyah Pérez.

Earlier this week, Council President Pérez said in a statement his family, “experienced an immense tragedy” that left them saddened beyond words and asked for space and privacy.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement to CBS 58, “I have offered my deepest condolences to the Council President. My heart goes out to his entire family. Jose is a committed partner in our work to make Milwaukee safer, and that makes the murder of Aliyah even more tragic. I pray for both justice and peace.”

