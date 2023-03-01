Travis Scott cooperating with NYPD after being accused of assault at club, his lawyer says

By Brynn Gingras, Chloe Melas and Zenebou Sylla, CNN

The New York Police Department is investigating allegations that musician Travis Scott assaulted a sound engineer and causing $12,000 worth of damage to sound equipment at a club in New York City early Wednesday morning, according to a law enforcement source.

No charges have been filed in the incident, and Scott has not been named as a suspect.

Police responded to a call at Nebula, a nightclub in mid-town Manhattan, around 3:25am local time on Wednesday morning after two men had a verbal dispute, in which a 31-year-old male became enraged and punched the other man, according to an NYPD spokesman.

Scott’s lawyer, Mitchell Schuster released a statement saying, “While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight. We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

A spokesman for Nebula, where the incident allegedly took place, said the incident is overblown.

“This is blown completely out of proportion,” Ritchie Romero told CNN. “It was a great night.”

Dorian Harrington, the talent booker who booked another performer who was on stage with Scott during his surprise DJ set, said, “This is a total misunderstanding, and what I saw on stage doesn’t reflect what I read in the news.”

“The music and the night turned out great and everyone left peacefully,” Harrington said.

Scott is currently facing multiple lawsuits relating to the incident at his Astroworld Festival in Houston back in 2021 that left 10 people dead and dozens injured. Scott has denied legal liability.

