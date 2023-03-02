Ali Wong’s mom did not react well to news of her divorce

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Ali Wong says her mom had a strong reaction to news of her amicable divorce from her now ex-husband Justin Hakuta.

“I did not expect the announcement to be so widespread, but by far the hardest part about getting divorced was my mother’s reaction,” Wong recalled in interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I had told her before that I thought we might get divorced, and she was really upset. She looked me in the eye and asked, ‘Can you just wait until I die?’ She was literally asking me to not live a life for myself. But she’s 82, what do I expect?” Wong said.

Wong divorced Hakuta after eight years of marriage in 2022. They share two daughters and remain friends.

Her mom has adjusted to the change, however, Wong said.

“She died a million deaths in one day and then woke up the next day and was like, ‘I survived,'” Wong said of her mom receiving calls from her friends about the couple’s split. “She still sees Justin a ton.”

