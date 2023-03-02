Another dry day as Cascades shield the High Desert

Good evening Central Oregon!

March is off to a beautiful start for Central Oregon as the Cascades blocked precipitation from reaching the High Desert.

We saw a beautiful sunset last night, and barring increased cloud coverage we could be in store for another one tonight.

Last night we saw Jupiter and Venus “Kiss”, a phenomenon where they appeared to be very visible and close from our view.

Winds continue but should slow down tomorrow as we continue our break from the winter storm.

Many of the other parts of the country have not had it as good as we have over the past few days.

California has declared a state of emergency, which should allow resources to bring snowed-in Californians some much needed relief.

We have a slight chance of precipitation this weekend on Saturday, accompanied by slightly cooling temperatures.

Highs are projected to be in the upper 30s to begin next week.

