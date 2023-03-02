DeKalb County police seize 7,400 pills of ecstasy, weapons and cash

By Miles Montgomery

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) — Police in DeKalb County seized a massive amount of illegal drugs, multiple weapons, and a large amount of cash on Tuesday.

According to DeKalb County police officials, a search warrant was issued near the 1600 block of Freedom Valley on Tuesday.

Officials say that 7,400 pills of ecstasy, 350 pills of oxycodone, 220 pills of Xanax, 15 pounds of marijuana, 208 fluid ounces of Promethazine, 122 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 162 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 73 grams of cocaine, 6 handguns, 2 rifles and a large amount of cash were seized.

“During the search, detectives observed gang paraphernalia which led to the positive identification of the suspects as high-ranking gang members within DeKalb County,” officials told Atlanta News First.

The five individuals, who have not been identified by police, were taken into custody and now face multiple drug, gun, and gang charges, officials say.

