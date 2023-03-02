Nonprofit helping to relocate Ukrainian families to safer places, including Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More Ukrainian families continue to flee their homes now into the second year of the Russian invasion. Some are finding a solace and a fresh start in Minnesota.

The nonprofit Safe Passage 4 Ukraine has worked for the past year to relocate many Ukrainian families to safer places around the world.

The group works to find people to sponsor Ukrainian families and it also works to secure a flight out of their home country, many times these flights are booked using airline miles from donors.

Safe Passage 4 Ukraine also works with local nonprofits and organizations from around the world to help families adjust including finding long-term housing solutions.

So far, six Ukrainian families have found safe places to live in Minnesota and the number is expected to grow.

The organization’s director, Rachel Jamison said the transition is very emotional.

“When we’re working with them we ask how many suitcases do you have. For most people it’s been just one bag, all of their life has been put in that one suitcase,” she said.

Jamison said they are in need of more sponsors as more and more Ukrainian families are looking to leave and they’re also looking for more donated airline miles to help those families with flights out of the country.

