Scholz asks China to refrain from sending weapons to Russia

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on China to refrain from sending weapons to Russia and instead use its influence to press Moscow for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Scholz said in a speech to German parliament on Thursday that “my message to Beijing is clear: use your influence in Moscow to press for the withdrawal of Russian troops and do not supply weapons to the aggressor Russia.” The chancellor also vowed that Germany would continue to support Ukraine with humanitarian and military aid to help the country defend itself against Russia’s invasion.

