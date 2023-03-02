Silvergate Capital shares plunge as bank reveals doubts about its viability

By Allison Morrow, CNN

Silvergate Capital, a dominant lender to cryptocurrency firms, is spiraling.

The bank’s shares fell more than 40% Thursday morning after it told the Securities and Exchange Commission that it won’t be able to file its annual report on time and that it is evaluating its ability to stay in business.

Silvergate told the SEC it was “analyzing certain regulatory and other inquiries and investigations that are pending.”

The stock is down 54% this year.

The La Jolla, Califorina-based bank reported a $1 billion loss for the fourth quarter as investors panicked over the collapse of FTX, the exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried that is now at the center of a massive federal fraud investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

