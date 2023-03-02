Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:26 AM

Silvergate Capital shares plunge as bank reveals doubts about its viability

<i>Ariana Drehsler/Bloomberg/Getty Images</i><br/>Silvergate Capital shares plunge Thursday morning after the bank revealed doubts about its ability to stay in business. Pictured are the Silvergate Bank headquarters in La Jolla
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ariana Drehsler/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Silvergate Capital shares plunge Thursday morning after the bank revealed doubts about its ability to stay in business. Pictured are the Silvergate Bank headquarters in La Jolla

By Allison Morrow, CNN

Silvergate Capital, a dominant lender to cryptocurrency firms, is spiraling.

The bank’s shares fell more than 40% Thursday morning after it told the Securities and Exchange Commission that it won’t be able to file its annual report on time and that it is evaluating its ability to stay in business.

Silvergate told the SEC it was “analyzing certain regulatory and other inquiries and investigations that are pending.”

The stock is down 54% this year.

The La Jolla, Califorina-based bank reported a $1 billion loss for the fourth quarter as investors panicked over the collapse of FTX, the exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried that is now at the center of a massive federal fraud investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content