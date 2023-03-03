Look of the Week: Pedro Pascal is the internet’s ‘Daddy’ — and he’s dressed for the part

Leah Dolan, CNN

This week, Pedro Pascal arrived at the red carpet premiere for the third season of Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” in Los Angeles in a lemon-hued collared Gucci shirt, gray wide-leg slacks and a mustard knit sweater tied across his shoulders. The look — curated by celebrity stylist Julie Ragolia — was topped off by a pair of oversized, 70s tortoise shell eyeglasses.

Pascal’s ensemble gave off soothing parental vibes, transforming the Chilean American actor into a well-to-do, Ivy League dad. Dedicated to both renewable energy and his GQ subscription; his calendar is blocked with regular parent-teacher meetings at his child’s school and dates at his local natural wine bar with his book club bros.

In short, fatherhood looks good on Pascal. While he may not have children of his own, the 47-year-old has been capturing hearts playing the surly-yet-soft surrogate father type, whether as bounty hunter Din Djarin in “The Mandalorian,” or as Joel Miller in HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama “The Last of Us.” (HBO and HBO Max are also owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

These psuedo-parent performances have, in the eyes of many social media users, earned Pascal the sexually-charged title of “Daddy.” (The hashtag “PedroPascalDaddy,” for example, has more than 18 million views on TikTok alone.) It’s a status Pascal has embraced with open arms. “Daddy is a state of mind, you know? He told Vanity Fair during a 2022 interview, adding boldly, “I’m your Daddy.” Pascal’s recognition of his status didn’t stop there. During a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight in January, while staring straight into the camera, he took it one step further and said: “I’m your cool, slutty Daddy.”

Now, the actor is fueling the fire sartorially, too. At another red carpet promoting “The Mandalorian” earlier this month, he donned a brown collared waffle knit shirt and red tailored trousers, both from Acne Studios. Against a sea of black blazers, these low-key colorful, cozy knits read as unconcerned, comfort-driven and evidencing a mature man fully in control of his aesthetic. For Pascal, being Daddy isn’t only a state of mind, but also a state of dress.

