A snowy weekend for the High Desert

Happy Saturday, Everyone!

As the work week comes to a close for many, we finally appear to be seeing the end of our calm start to March. Much of the country has battled with intense winter weather and now it makes its way to us.

The Cascades which have shielded us from the winter storm activity coming in from the Pacific Ocean will receive snow accumulation Saturday and Sunday, and winds will blow that snow down the eastern slopes and onto the High Desert.

The possibility for snow will remain through Sunday, and we will also see a cooldown of 3-4 degrees on average.

The snow won't last too long, though. Looking ahead to next week, we'll see the snow clear up and temperatures raise back up to the low 40s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend, we should be dry by Monday!

