Trump featured in song by January 6 prisoners choir

By Kristen Holmes and Nicky Robertson, CNN

A new single released by a choir of men who are in prison for their participation in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, features a recording by former President Donald Trump as the backtrack.

The song, “Justice for All,” features the incarcerated men, referred to as the “J6 Prison Choir,” singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” from a jail in Washington, DC, mixed with Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Trump recorded his part recently at his Mar-a-Lago home at the request of a group that supports the families of those incarcerated for their actions on January 6, according to two sources familiar with the song’s production.

Forbes was first to report some of the details about the song, which was released on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube on Friday — one day before Trump is slated to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference in the DC area.

A Trump campaign adviser told CNN that the former president’s involvement in the song’s production wasn’t spearheaded by his presidential campaign.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with the campaign,” the adviser said.

Trump has repeatedly expressed sympathy for those incarcerated for their actions on January 6. Before announcing his third presidential campaign in November, Trump said that if he ran for reelection and won, he would “very, very seriously” consider full pardons for rioters who breached the US Capitol during the insurrection.

As of February 6, the Justice Department said that more than 985 people had been arrested for their alleged participation in the January 6 riot, with approximately 500 defendants pleading guilty.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.