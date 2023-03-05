Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:23 PM

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington has died, the band announced

KTVZ News Team

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

American rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington has died, the band announced on their official Facebook page Sunday evening.

“It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today,” their statement said.

“Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time,” the statement continued.

One of the group’s founding members, Rossington survived a 1977 plane crash that killed band members Ronnie Van Zant and Steve Gaines, as well as a backup singer and road manager, just three days after the release of their fifth album, “Street Survivors,” according to the band’s website.

Rossington was among the Lynyrd Skynyrd band members inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content