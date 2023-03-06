Danish defense ministry bans TikTok on employee work phones

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — NATO-member Denmark’s Defense Ministry has banned its employees from having TikTok on their work phones as a cybersecurity measure. The Chinese-owned video-sharing app faces intensifying scrutiny from Europe and the U.S. over security and data privacy amid worries it could be used to promote pro-Beijing views or sweep up users’ information. The Danish defense ministry said Monday it would “ban the use of the app on official units,” saying there were “weighty security considerations within the defense ministry combined with a very limited work-related need to use the app.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.