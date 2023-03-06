UMass warns of TikTok ‘borgs’ after 28 students treated for alcohol intoxication at ‘Blarney Blowout’

By WBZ Staff

AMHERST (WBZ) — Officials at UMass Amherst are warning of a growing TikTok drinking trend after dozens of students had to be taken by ambulance due to alcohol intoxication during the annual “Blarney Blowout” weekend near campus.

Mutual aid was required and a task force was activated Saturday as the Amherst Fire Department needed to handle 28 ambulance requests.

None of the people treated had life-threatening illnesses, a UMass spokesperson said.

Amherst Police and UMass Police said that two people were arrested for underage possession of alcohol.

According to firefighters, many students were carrying plastic gallon containers believed to be inspired by a TikTok trend that has been seen on college campuses around the country. The containers are called “borgs,” which stands for “blackout rage gallons.”

The containers have a mix of alcohol, electrolytes and water.

In a statement, UMass said this is the first time the university has seen widespread use of “borgs.” The university said it plans to consider steps to improve alcohol education and intervention.

