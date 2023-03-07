There’s a special election next week that would bring a sewer district to Terrebonne

But a sewer system itself would take another vote to fund

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There's only one measure on the March 14 special election ballot in Central Oregon, and it's in Deschutes County, where Terrebonne residents are being asked if they want to create a sewer district, the next step toward a system the community does not currently have.

A petition for the formation of a wastewater system for Terrebonne was submitted to the county because of the environmental and economic harms related to not having one and relying solely on septic systems.

This is not a measure requesting funds to create a wastewater system, just for creation of the district -- another vote would be needed to seek funding for a project. County commissioners approved the special election last fall.

If the measure passes and the district is formed, it would be billed for the cost of the election, which Dennison estimated at around $1,000. If it fails, he said, the county would foot the bill.

"We haven't had a small special election like this in a few years," Dennison noted.

