Buyer beware: Tarrant County Sheriff warns about spike in stolen truck sales

TARRANT COUNTY (KTVT) — Buyers beware! The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is warning consumers in the market for a new vehicle to be careful about where they buy from.

The warning comes amid a rash of reports from people saying they bought stolen newer model GM pickup trucks without knowing it.

Victims usually discover they have purchased a stolen vehicle when they are at the DMV trying to transfer the title only to find out that it’s fake. Identification cards and titles provided by the sellers have been determined to be counterfeits and the vehicle identification numbers (VINs) are often changed. Sellers typically disconnect phone numbers associated with the sale after the purchase is complete.

TCSO said buyers are finding these trucks through popular social media sites. Sellers often agree to meet them at public locations not specifically tied to residential or business addresses. In nearly all cases, they are being listed in Spanish and involve cash-only sales.

Here’s what the Tarrant Regional Auto Crimes Task Force says you need to be aware of when purchasing a vehicle:

Use an established (reputable) car dealership, when possible, rather than relying on private sales negotiated online and through social media websites. When purchasing from individuals, be suspicious of deals that are “too good to be true,” “cash-only” sales and vehicles with no prior registration, insurance or repair records. Be suspicious of online profiles that were recently created and show no prior sales histories or reviews. Be cautious of a seller with no fixed address, place of employment or phone number. Try to get a photo of the seller, their identification card and a description/license plate of the vehicle they arrive or leave in. If the seller is hesitant, be suspicious and trust your gut. Check to ensure the VIN plate is present, secure and unaltered. If in doubt about plate authenticity, check with a new car dealer who handles the same model or contact a law enforcement agency. Vehicle histories and reports are valuable, but only if the VIN displayed on the vehicle truly belongs to the vehicle being sold. Check “official” documents carefully and look for misspellings, alterations, mismatched identification numbers and names, etc. Request to meet sellers at a “safe exchange zone” at your local police department or at a DMV parking lot, either of which may deter potential criminals. If you are a victim, you are urged to contact your local law enforcement office.

