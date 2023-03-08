Cole Sprouse talks Lili Reinhart romance and emotional infidelity

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Cole Sprouse has opened up about his life and past relationship with his “Riverdale” costar Lili Reinhart.

He sat down with Alex Cooper for an episode of her “Call Her Daddy” podcast released Wednesday.

Sprouse, 30, talked about his upbringing. His father was awarded custody of him when he was young, and he became a child star on the Disney Channel sitcom, “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” in the early 2000s.

The actor also talked about his personal life. He said he lost his virginity at the beach at the age of 14 and became a “serial monogamist” after that. Being a celebrity affected his relationships, he said.

“For years that sort of conversation around my recognizability made it sort of hard for me to connect to people,” he said. “I was never sort of a one-night stand guy.”

Cooper asked if he had ever been cheated on.

“Yeah, by almost every single one of my girlfriends,” Sprouse responded. “Hold on. Emotionally, yes. Very, very much. And my first girlfriend, physically.”

He had a high-profile off and on relationship with Reinhart, which, he said, was made more intense because of the “Riverdale” fandom.

Sprouse said their 2020 split “was really hard for both of us.”

“I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other. And it didn’t afford us the distance to really overcome that,” he said on the podcast. “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other…we’re good friends now, which is awesome.

Sprouse is reportedly currently dating model Ari Fournier

“I will say the current relationship I am in has woke me up to what real compatibility and trust looks like in a way that I have never had before,” he said.

