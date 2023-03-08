Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall in hotel
By Morgan Rimmer
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after a fall at a hotel in Washington, DC.
“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” a spokesperson for McConnell said in a statement.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
