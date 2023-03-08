Skip to Content
Pittsburgh ranks 4th best city for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, WalletHub says

By KDKA Staff

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is one of the best cities for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, according to a new WalletHub report.

Pittsburgh ranked number four on WalletHub’s “Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations” list.

WalletHub compared 200 of the country’s largest cities across four key dimensions: St. Patrick’s Day traditions, costs, safety and accessibility and weather.

Boston, Philadelphia and Chicago were the only cities to top Pittsburgh, and New York City rounded out the top five.

Pittsburgh also has the fourth highest percentage of the Irish population, WalletHub said.

The city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m., rain, snow or sun.

