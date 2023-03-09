Markets fall as bank stocks take a beating

By Nicole Goodkind, CNN Business

The Dow plunged nearly 500 points on Thursday afternoon in a sell-off led by some of the biggest banks in the US.

The drop came after SVB Financial sold off a significant portion of its securities profile at a steep loss of nearly $2 billion. The tech-focused lender made the sale in the wake of a surprising decline in deposits which sent shares of SVP down by more than half.

The four largest banks in the US fell on the news as investors worried about contagion in the industry. Shares of JPMorgan Chase dropped by 5.6% on Thursday. Bank of America fell 6.1%, Wells Fargo was down 6.2% and Citigroup was 4% lower.

SVB, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, was trading more than 60% lower.

The Dow was down 472, or 1.4% on Thursday afternoon.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6%.

The Nasdaq Composite was 1.9% lower.

This story is developing.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.