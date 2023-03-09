Robert Blake, embattled actor of ‘In Cold Blood’ and ‘Lost Highway’ fame, dead at 89

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Actor Robert Blake, noted actor and Emmy-winner who starred in crime series “Baretta,” has died, according to his daughter, Delinah Blake. He was 89.

Delinah Blake told CNN in an email that her father died “peacefully” on Thursday “surrounded by family.”

Blake’s last film credit was in 1997 for the David Lynch film “Lost Highway,” and he previously appeared in titles including “In Cold Blood” from 1967. He was an Emmy-winner for his popular 1970s crime series “Baretta.”

In 2001, Blake’s second wife Bonny Lee Bakley was found murdered in the San Fernando Valley. In 2005, the actor was acquitted of murder charges relating to the case. He later lost a civil suit brought forth by Bakley’s children.

This is a developing story

