Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:30 PM

Security video captures moment coyotes attack dog in Iowa

KTVZ News Team

By Marcus McIntosh

Click here for updates on this story

    WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) — Friday night, Sue Usher did something she has done hundreds of times.

“We let the dog out to use the bathroom,” she said.

Moments later, she heard squealing and whimpering from her Waukee backyard. Her dog was attacked by coyotes.

“He was covered in blood,” Usher said of her 6-year-old Shih Tzu/Bichon Frise mix, Bear.

On the family’s home security video, they saw Bear was attacked by two coyotes.

“One coyote came from the front. And one coyote came from the back. They grabbed him by the neck and pulled him across the yard, ” Usher said.

The video also shows Bear apparently breaking free and running toward the front door. Usher was told it is a miracle her dog is still breathing.

“He had several places in his neck he was bitten. And bites all over him and stitches in several places,” Usher said.

She knows recovery will take a long time.

“He’s been in a lot of shock,” Usher said. “He goes outside and kind of looks around. He’s just so afraid to go out there now.”

Usher hopes others will learn from the attack on her dog. She said they have invisible fencing that keeps Bear in the yard. However, it does not keep coyotes out.

Usher is thinking it may be time to build a physical fence.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content