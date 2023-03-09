Takeaways from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s CNN town hall on public education

By Gregory Krieg and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

When Republicans were down in 2021, after losing control of the White House and the Senate, Glenn Youngkin gave them hope with his victory in the Virginia governor’s race.

The question now for GOP voters is whether they see Youngkin as a rising star — and potential presidential nominee — or as an afterthought in a primary season that has seen former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis corner most of the attention to date.

Like DeSantis, Youngkin has not yet announced his 2024 plans. Unlike the Florida governor, Youngkin has so far failed to register as a legitimate contender with the Republican grassroots and in polling. But in his CNN town hall on Thursday night, hosted by Jake Tapper and focused on public education, the governor has a rare opportunity to make his case to a national audience in prime time.

Youngkin’s focus on education and “parents’ rights” during his 2021 campaign has been copied by Republicans around the country, many seeking to parlay anger over Covid-19 shutdowns into a broader backlash against public educators and administrators. Like Youngkin, they have also attempted to package cultural clashes over race and sexual identity as fights over the freedom of parents in educating their children.

But even as Youngkin treads the same terrain as Trump and DeSantis, he has mostly projected a sunnier disposition — a trait that could appeal to conservatives concerned that the current front-runners could be too divisive in a general election.

Here are some takeaways from Youngkin’s town hall on Thursday:

Youngkin defends executive order on ‘critical race theory’

Youngkin defended the executive order he signed last year banning “critical race theory” from being part of public school curriculum, arguing that children should not be taught that “they are inherently biased.”

Critical race theory is based on the premise that racism is systemic in American society and is not the simple result of individual prejudice. According to CRT, racism is baked into institutions, laws, and policies that create and maintains racial inequities.

The theory was not a part of Virginia’s standard of learning but has become a frequent target for Republican leaders seeking conservative grassroots support.

Youngkin said Thursday that his “critical race theory” executive order was less important than other directives, including one that states that slavery was the cause of the Civil War. (This had long been a point of debate among historians and political leaders but is considered by many to be a settled point.)

The executive order stated that “inherently divisive concepts, including critical race theory” should have no place in school curriculum. Youngkin’s administration later created a tipline for parents to report on teachers who allegedly disobeyed it. (The system has since been shut down.)

Schools, Youngkin said Thursday, should not “teach that a child is guilty for sins of the past because of their race or religion or their sex” or “that a child is a victim because of their race or religion or their sex.” CRT, he argues, suggests just that.

“CRT isn’t a class that’s taught,” he added. “It’s a philosophy that’s incorporated in the curriculum.”

Pressed by Tapper on how, under these constraints, teachers can explain that the present is a product of the past, Youngkin demurred.

“We must teach all that,” the governor said, before pivoting to a criticism of “today’s world of equal outcomes for all students at any cost.”

Governor argues against new gun laws

Youngkin was questioned about what concrete measures Virginia is taking to protect students and staff following an incident earlier this year in Newport News, in which a 6-year-old boy allegedly shot his elementary school teacher.

The governor argued that Virginia needs to focus on improving mental health resources rather than strengthening gun laws — saying that the commonwealth already has some of the “toughest gun laws in the country.”

“What we continue to find is that those gun laws don’t keep us safe. Because it’s not laws that keep us safe. It’s the behavior of people that we need to make sure that we’re paying attention to. Parents have a responsibility to keep guns out of their young children’s hands, and they need to be held accountable for that,” Youngkin said.

He then pointed to the Covid-19 pandemic’s toll on children’s mental health and said it was important that Virginia move forward with an “aggressive transformation” of its behavioral health system.

Asked if he would strengthen the state’s red flag law or require a safe storage measure, Youngkin said that Virginia already has such a measure in place and that requirements exist for parents to restrict access to firearms for children.

“The reality is, if people don’t follow the law, then the laws aren’t as powerful as they otherwise could be,” he argued.

