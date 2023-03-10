Skip to Content
2 people rescued from Hollister apartment fire

By Estevan Lopez

    HOLLISTER, California (KSBW) — Police in Hollister responded to an apartment fire Thursday night that involved the rescue of two residents.

According to police, the apartment fire started around 6:30 p.m. at Nash Road, where two females were trapped inside their residence when the fire broke out.

Police say that they assisted in rescue efforts as both women were safely rescued with the help of a neighbor who helped suppress the fire while crews took the two residents for medical treatment.

As of now, the two women suffered from smoke inhalation, police said. We will have more updates when available.

