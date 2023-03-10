Investigation underway after Stillwater police unit hits pedestrian

By KOCO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

STILLWATER, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An investigation is underway after Stillwater police said one of their units was involved in a collision with a pedestrian Thursday evening.

Shortly after 7:20 p.m., a Stillwater Police Department marked car was involved in an injury collision with a pedestrian at Miller Avenue and Main Street. Police said the victim was taken to Stillwater Medical Center and was conscious and alert.

The victim’s condition is unknown, according to police.

No other information has been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.