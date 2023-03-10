Mother of Izaiah Carter speaks out on son’s killing

By Khiree Stewart

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — The family of 16-year-old Izaiah Carter is speaking out in the wake of his killing near Patterson High School.

Izaiah’s mother, Michelle Hines, told 11 News she was concerned about her son’s safety even before he was shot.

Police are still looking for the shooter, and Hines hopes that anyone that knows anything will come forward. She said her son was a caring person and that it doesn’t feel real that he’s gone.

“It’s like I’m still waiting to see him. It doesn’t feel real at all. Not even a little bit,” Hines said.

On Monday, police said someone shot and killed carter in the Joseph Lee Playfields area near Patterson High school, where he was student.

“He was just so giving, he was so caring, he was so listening every step of the way he was trying to make improvements,” Hines said

Hines told 11 News there was an altercation with Carter and some other kids a few months ago, so she was already concerned about his safety.

“I begged the school and begged staff. I said I wanted to know that my son is going to be safe,” Hines said.

Joyce Johnson, a relative of Izaiah, said she cared for him as a grandson.

“He was humble. He was nice and humble. You know, he would do anything he could for you. He would come down to my house, ‘Do you want me to do anything for you?’ And, he was generally, he was one of genuine good kids,” Johnson said.

She thinks we all need to do more to prevent teens from being killed.

“If you can’t send your children to school without something happen to (them), without them coming home, I don’t, I really, truly don’t know. And it’s not just one person. I can’t blame it on the mayor. I can’t blame the commissioner because it’s not just one person. Everybody (has) to come together,” Johnson said.

Carter and his father worked at the restaurant Forno in downtown Baltimore. On Thursday night, the restaurant hosted an extended happy hour with 20% of proceeds going to Izaiah’s family.

“It’s just really sad the situation. I mean, these are babies killing each other, and it keeps happening, and it needs to be brought to light,” said Taylor Henderson, general manager of Forno.

“Izaiah’s name is not forgotten because I’m not going to let it be forgotten,” Hines said.

Baltimore police told the I-Team that the investigation into the homicide remains open and ongoing.

