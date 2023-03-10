Uniontown community remembers father of four who was killed in shooting

By Kalea Gunderson

UNIONTOWN, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — One of the two men killed inside a Uniontown bar early Wednesday morning was remembered Thursday night by friends and family.

Loved ones of Tommy Stargell Jr. held a vigil in his honor outside of the place where he was killed, Sails Inn Bar and Grill.

“This hurt everybody. It shows how big of a heart he had,” Cierra Truley said.

Truley said Stargell was a loving father to their child and his three other children.

“He just wanted to be a father to his kids,” Truley said. “That’s all he wanted.”

Stargell’s mother LaSha Gipson said she got a call early Wednesday morning saying her son had been shot inside the Sails Inn Bar and Grill.

“To get here, and get in the door, and see my son laying on the floor, and you holler his name, and he don’t turn to look at you, it’s horrible. It’s really a horrible feeling,” Gipson said.

Uniontown police said 32-year-old Darrell Gregg Jr. was also killed inside the bar.

Surveillance video allegedly showed both Gregg and Stargell among a group of people, when an altercation broke out. Police said Daryl Truley Jr. was seen on camera firing rounds in the direction of Gregg.

According to the complaint, a witness saw Truley and Gregg arguing before shots were fired. Now, Truley is wanted in connection to Gregg’s death.

Questions still remain as to who fired the shots that killed Stargell.

“He didn’t deserve this, especially when he was the innocent bystander breaking up a fight that happened in a bar,” Gipson said.

Thursday night, family and friends released balloons in honor of Stargell’s life.

“I’m so sorry that this happened to you, and I wish you was just here. I miss your smile. I miss your voice. I miss your touches. I miss your goofiness. I just miss you all around together,” Gipson said.

Police said they are awaiting forensic results in the investigation into Stargell’s death.

