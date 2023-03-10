Versace reaches for the stars with glittery Hollywood show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Decamping from her usual base in Milan to show her wares in Los Angeles — only three days before the Oscars — Donatella Versace says she was inspired by the energy, glamour and power of Hollywood. She needed one more thing to make it all work: good weather. And so, with rain expected on Friday, Versace was forced to move her show ahead by a day. In creating her 2023 fall-winter line, Versace harked back to a 1995 collection of Atelier Versace, the label’s couture line. Color choices began with black and included caramel and chocolate, as well as apricot, turquoise and pink. Prints included an animal print from the Versace archive and a falling flower motif.

