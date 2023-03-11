Oregon High Desert Storm takes field for first practice of season ahead of arena football season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon High Desert Storm, Central Oregon's arena football team, held their first two-a-day practice of the season Saturday at Mountain View Park in Bend.

NewsChannel 21 stopped by the practice and talked to some of the Storm's coaches about their expectations this season. Head coach Chuck Davis told us he's ready to introduce the sport to High Desert residents, "Just basically introduce ourselves to all of Central Oregon. Big hits, some exciting plays, and bring something really special out here to Central Oregon."

Co-defensive coordinators Dlvin Myles and Brett Wells also chimed in with, "We're looking forward to the fans coming out and having a good time, please tell your grandmother to bring the grandkids, bring everyone out it's going to be a nice time."

The Storm will face off against the Sin City Govs at First Interstate Bank Center in Redmond on Saturday, April 1st. You can purchase your tickets to the game here.