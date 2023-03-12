Kansas, Alabama, Houston and Purdue named No. 1 seeds in 2023 men’s NCAA tournament

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue were named as the No. 1 seeds in the men’s NCAA tournament on Sunday.

After capturing the fourth national championship in school history last season, the Kansas Jayhawks return as one of the four top seeds.

Kansas was ousted in the Big 12 championship game, as they played without head coach Bill Self, who missed the tournament due to a medical issue earlier this week. Self is expected to return to the team this week after being discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

The defending national champions are seeking to become the first back-to-back March Madness champions since the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2007. Kansas will play Howard in the first round.

Meanwhile, despite losing in the AAC championship game to Memphis, the Houston Cougars earned a top seed after finishing the season with a 31-3 record. They’ll enter March Madness hoping to get back AAC player of the year Marcus Sasser, who missed the championship game with a strained groin.

Houston will play Northern Kentucky in the first round.

The third No. 1 seed, Alabama, enters the NCAA tournament after a tumultuous season off the court. The Crimson Tide earned the top seed for the first time in school history.

Alabama will play the winner of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and SE Missouri State in the first round.

Purdue edged past Penn State in the Big Ten tournament to win its first conference tournament title since 2009 — its second in school history — and earn a top seed into March Madness.

The Purdue Boilermakers will play the winner of Texas Southern and Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round.

The NCAA tournament is scheduled to tip off on March 14 and run through April 3.

The women’s field is set to be announced at 8 p.m. ET and is likely to feature the undefeated, reigning champion South Carolina Gamecocks as the top seed.

