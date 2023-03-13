200 people rescued from flood waters in Monterey County

By Leslie Duarte

PAJARO, California (KSBW) — On Sunday, Monterey County Sheriff’s teams continued their efforts to rescue people trapped in flood waters. During this storm, first responders have rescued close to 200 people throughout Monterey County with most of those rescues happening in the town of Pajaro.

“At least close to 800 homes have been impacted by this flood. This is about as bad as you can get and the water is still rising,” said Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto.

In a press conference, Lew Bauman with Monterey County Water Resource Agency said they have received help from the State of California of Water Resources and will start repairs on the levee.

In the meantime, first responders are helping people that stayed behind.

“We just continue to check in with them, monitor their situation, warn them of the possible dangers of not only from the water, but contaminated water or electrical hazards in the area,” said Curtis Rhoades, a fire captain with Cal Fire.

Nieto said people refusing to evacuate should take the flooding seriously.

“This is not something that you can wait out of because in some parts the water is rushing through the community, so it’s a dangerous situation. For people who think it’s going to get better. It’s going to get a little worse before it gets better,” said Nieto.

