Dutch sports broadcaster editors quit over bullying report

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The top editors at the Dutch national broadcaster’s sports department have stepped down amid reports that there was a culture of inappropriate behavior and bullying among staff spanning more than two decades. The decision Sunday evening followed a report last week compiled by external experts who were asked to look into behavior at NOS Sport. The decision to make an inventory of behavior followed another high-profile case last year alleging workplace bullying at a flagship early evening talk show. Last week, NOS said the sports editorial leadership would step down at an unspecified date in the future. But following more revelations in Dutch media over the weekend, the four top editors said they would step down immediately.

