Small aircraft crashes into flood waters, pilot parachuted to survive

CASTROVILLE, California (KSBW) — A small plane crashed in Castroville, Sunday afternoon, with the single occupant making it out alive.

According to Monterey County Undersheriff Keith Boyd, the small plan crashed in a field behind the Castroville Center, west of Highway 156. Photos show that the plane crashed into a flooded field.

Boyd said that the pilot had to parachute out of the plane to escape the crash. Law enforcement spoke to the man and said the pilot suffered a leg injury

The plane was a fixed wing single engine registered to a man in Carmel.

The FAA gave the following information about the crash:

A single-engine Cassutt M11 crashed in a slough in Castroville, California, around 3:45 p.m. local time on Sunday, March 11. The pilot parachuted from the aircraft before it crashed and landed a short distance away. The pilot was the only person on board.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide any updates.

