Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Africa later this month

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Africa later this month, her office announced Monday, becoming the most senior Biden administration official to visit the continent.

Her trip comes as the administration seeks to bolster its relationships with African countries, as competitors like Russia and China have made inroads in the region.

Harris is scheduled to visit Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia in a historic trip, as the first Black female vice president, and will hold bilateral meetings with presidents from all three countries. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will join her on the trip.

In a statement, Harris’ press secretary Kirsten Allen said the vice president’s trip will “strengthen the United States’ partnerships throughout Africa and advance our shared effort on security and economic prosperity.”

She makes the trip weeks after first lady Jill Biden returned from her trip to Africa.

“Throughout the trip, in partnership with African governments and the private sector, the Vice President will advance efforts to expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, and strengthen business ties and investment, including through innovation, entrepreneurship, and the economic empowerment of women,” Allen wrote.

