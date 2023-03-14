‘Exactly what they knew it would be’: Community responds to no charges filed in Malcolm Johnson case

By Abby Dodge

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — It’s been almost two years since police tape lined the corner of 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

Community leaders said there were raw emotions in the weeks following the death of Malcolm Johnson.

Investigators said officers were trying to bring in Malcolm Johnson. There was a struggle inside the gas station, ending with an officer shooting and killing Johnson.

Faith leaders across the metro said they plan to address the news of no charges being filed in Johnson’s case with their congregations, but already, there are feelings of disappointment rolling in.

“Many people are not shocked,” Pastor Darron Edwards said. “I would say most people are disappointed to some degree, hoping that the findings would be different but in a lot of people’s minds, it’s exactly what they knew it would be.”

This case was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol, a change community leaders asked for.

“We may not like what we are getting but we are getting right now what we asked for,” Edwards said. “I think we continue to look at how do we continue to make improvements and advancements for the betterment of our city.”

Edwards said there is still healing to do after this news. He recommended listening sessions between community members and police as a way to heal relations between both sides.

“I think asking tough questions and having courageous conversations is the only way to continue to move forward,” Edwards said.

In a statement released Monday, Kansas City Police Department Chief Graves said in part, “As I have been doing since being appointed Chief, I will continue to meet with and have tough conversations with all segments of the community to build those relationships at every opportunity.”

