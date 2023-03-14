Henderson County Public Schools employee charged with assault

By Denise Pridgen

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Henderson County man has been charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old John Rhodes, of Hendersonville, was arrested on March 9, 2023.

Families of Apple Valley Middle School students contacted News 13, saying Rhodes was a teacher at the school.

Henderson County Public Schools officials confirmed the arrest involved a district employee but said the allegations did not involve an incident that happened on school property.

Henderson County Public Schools released the following statement:

On March 09, 2023, Henderson County Public Schools administration was informed that an employee of Apple Valley Middle School was arrested on charges of assault on a female. While the allegations against this employee do not involve an incident on school property, we are fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office investigation. Per district policy, the employee has been placed on Administrative Leave with pay pending the conclusion of this investigation. Any questions regarding criminal charges should be directed to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.”

