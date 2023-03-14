Many C.O. school, park, fire board candidates unopposed, seats open as May election filing deadline nears

Several money measures to share ballot; Terrebonne sewer district votes to be tallied Tuesday night

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's called an off-year election by many, but the people who make key policy decisions for dozens of school, park, fire, water and sewer districts across the High Desert are on the May "special district" ballot -- and as is so often the case, many incumbents are running unopposed -- and many other seats stand vacant.

The candidate filing deadline for the May 16 election is 5 p.m. on Thursday. However, many positions still don't have anyone in for the running, as evident on the Deschutes County candidates page. It's a similar situation in Crook County and Jefferson County.

Some of the open seats include positions on boards overseeing Central Oregon Community College, the La Pine Park and Recreation District, the Alfalfa Fire District and numerous sanitary (sewer) districts.

To file for a position, a person must be an elector of that district or zone. District-specific qualifications are also available online. The filing of candidacy is by declaration ($10 fee) or by petition (obtaining 25 valid signatures or 10% of voters residing within your district or zone, whichever is less). Click here for more information.

But the May ballot will have a bigger draw for some, as there are several money measures on it, including fire levies in the Bend area and La Pine and for the Sisters Park and Recreation District.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo is speaking with Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison to find out more about the positions available, and what happens if no one runs.

Her report will be on KTVZ at 5. We'll also have results later tonight on the only measure on Tuesday's special election ballot: creation of the Terrebonne Sanitary (sewer) District. As of Monday, just over 13% of those ballots have been returned.