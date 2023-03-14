Omaha police say 19-year-old man dies after crash early Tuesday morning

By KETV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A 19-year-old man died in an early Tuesday morning crash near Ralston High School.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the crash near Meadows Road and Park Drive after his iPhone alerted 911, according to Omaha police.

Authorities said the driver, identified as Shane Foote, died after colliding with a tree just west of Ralston High School.

Firefighters had to cut Foote out of his vehicle on the scene. He was transported by paramedics to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said speed and seatbelt use are factors in what led up to the crash — the investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.