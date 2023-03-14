Residents prepare for possible flooding as rain, rising temperatures melt Utah’s snowpack

By Emily Tencer

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — Utah has seen such an impressive snowpack this year, but all that snow can become very dangerous if temperatures go up too quickly.

Cities and responding agencies are planning ahead for springtime flooding, and there’s a chance we could see the start of that over the next few days.

North Ogden homeowners have been flocking to the public works property to stock up on sandbags in preparation for this week’s weather.

“Where it rains and where it snows, it can flood,” said Wade Mathews with the Utah Division of Emergency Management. “So that’s basically the entire state.”

A heavy snowpack mixed with rain and warm temperatures can make a risky combination.

Sand is such a hot commodity, some vendors have upped their prices. Thankfully, the city of North Ogden hasn’t had to pay more.

“What we found is that we were going through bags faster than we had bags,” said city manager Jon Call.

The sandbag station is for North Ogden residents only, and it’s been averaging about 150 sandbags a day so far. The city predicts that once flood risk increases, more people will stop by.

“It’s a lot of snow,” said homeowner Mike Shaw. “I have seen floods and my house has actually had some problems in the past, so that’s just a big concern.”

The Utah Division of Emergency Management said there’s no shortage of sand, but some cities and agencies are saving some for immediate use down the line.

“We’re also trying to not take so many that others can’t find what they need,” said Call. “We’re trying to stay up with the demand we see for our residents.”

The state predicts we could see sheet flooding this week since the ground is still too hard to absorb water. The flooding concerns will last all spring.

“Now’s the time to prepare,” said Mathews. “There’s a potential, there’s a risk for flooding so we need to prepare now.”

Emergency managers are advising you to check the stream beds, canals, and ditches around your property to clear them of debris. Make sure your downspouts are in place and move snow a few feet away from your home’s foundation.

The state is also asking homeowners to consider flood insurance this spring.

