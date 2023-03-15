AP source: TE Hurst agrees to 3-year deal with Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have added a pass-catching tight end for their incoming rookie quarterback. A person familiar with the situation says the Panthers agreed to terms with tight end Hayden Hurst on a three-year contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be officially announced until later in the day. The Panthers plan to select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft after moving up eight spots. Hurst was a first-round draft pick in 2018 who spent last season with the Cincinnati Bengals and caught 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in three postseason games.

