As climate woes worsen, Africa’s economies suffer, UN says

Up to 9% of some African nations’ budgets is being spent on responding to extreme weather events, findings at a U.N. conference for African finance ministers revealed in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia on Wednesday. Climate change, along with the Ukraine war and a global financial downturn, are the main reasons why the economy shrank year-on-year in 2022, according to findings presented at the meeting. Africa contributes less than 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions despite being home to 17% of the world’s population. Many nations have limited capabilities to deal with the impacts of climate change.

