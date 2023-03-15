FBI looking for potential sex trafficking victims after suspects charged

By WXYZ Staff

MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — The FBI is asking people for help identifying any potential victims of human trafficking after two suspects were charged last month.

According to the FBI, Deshawn Allen and Cassidy Morse were indicted on charges related to sex trafficking of minors on Feb. 9, 2023. It’s alleged that between October and December 2021, the two conspired to engage in sex trafficking with at least two minors involved.

The feds said Allen used the alias “L.A.” and Morse used the aliases “Kamore” and “K-Money.”

They allege the sex trafficking happened out of locations across Southeast Michigan, including Southfield and Flint.

Investigators are seeking to identify any potential victims who may have been trafficked.

